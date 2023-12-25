Boston police receive hoax shooting call at home near Mayor Wu's home on Christmas

Police received a call for a shooting on Christmas in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood, but it was all a hoax.
Boston police say responding officers were able to quickly determine no shooting had taken place at 15 Augustus Ave., after there was a call into Boston's 311 tip line around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The address happens to be near the home of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, police said.
The incident is under investigation.
