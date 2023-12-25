Boston

Boston police receive hoax shooting call at home near Mayor Wu's home on Christmas

Officers quickly determined no shooting had taken place at 15 Augustus Ave. in Roslindale, Boston police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police received a call for a shooting on Christmas in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood, but it was all a hoax.

Boston police say responding officers were able to quickly determine no shooting had taken place at 15 Augustus Ave., after there was a call into Boston's 311 tip line around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The address happens to be near the home of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

