Boston Police Respond to Incident in McDonald's Parking Lot in Dorchester

Boston police were called to an incident Saturday night in a McDonald's parking lot in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

Witnesses captured the wild scene on cell phone video, moments after a car crashed in the parking lot of McDonald's on Gallivan Boulevard around 7 p.m.

Police on scene told NBC10 Boston that two people were injured in a reported road rage incident. Police also said an unknown number of mopeds were involved.

No other information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Boston EMS and Boston Police Department media relations.