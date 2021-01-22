Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Woman Killed in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester

No arrests have been made, police said

By Marc Fortier

A woman was killed in a shooting in broad daylight in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 12:40 p.m. in the area of Bowdoin and Washington streets. When they arrived, police said they found an adult female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

NH Police Officer Charged With Choking Woman, Attempting to Conceal Evidence

Encore Boston Harbor 2 hours ago

Encore Boston Harbor to Resume 24/7 Service Next Week

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

No arrests have been made. Boston police are asking anyone with information to call them at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can also be left on the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONBoston policeshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us