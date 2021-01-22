Woman Killed in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester

A woman was killed in a shooting in broad daylight in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 12:40 p.m. in the area of Bowdoin and Washington streets. When they arrived, police said they found an adult female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. Boston police are asking anyone with information to call them at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can also be left on the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.

No further information was immediately available.