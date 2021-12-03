After Several People Were Roofied in Boston Bars, Police Issue Warning Over Drinks

Police have issued a warning for people out drinking in Boston after several incidents at local bars and clubs of drinks being spiked with drugs.

After the Boston Police Department issued the warning on Wednesday, a representative did not provide NBC10 Boston with the number of incidents that have been reported or where. But the warning was issued because of the incidents, they said.

The police warning concerned Rohypnol, commonly known as "roofies," a colorless and tasteless drug that can go undetected when added to a drink, while causing symptoms including disorientation and loss of consciousness that leave the victim vulnerable. The warning also noted that GHB and ketamine are used to drug people in a similar way.

Officials warned bar patrons to be cautious when out drinking by paying attention to their cups and creating a "buddy system" to look after one another.

Some of the police recommendations include only taking drinks directly from bartenders, always keeping an eye on one's cup and covering a cup with one's hand or an anti-roofie device when not looking at it. Police also encourages people to immediately look for help if they begin to feel dizzy, nauseated or light-headed.

Last month, Boston's licensing board also released an advisory in light of reports of an uptick in roofie incidents nationwide. It noted that business owners are responsible for running safe establishments.