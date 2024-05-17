Boston

Boston police say missing 17-year-old could be in area of Providence, RI

Jaize Shabazz-Fealy, of Dorchester, was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, Boston police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston police

A missing teen from Boston's Dorchester neighborhood could be in Rhode Island, police said Friday.

Police have been searching for 17-year-old Jaize Shabazz-Fealy, who was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, in the area of Melvin H. King South End Academy on Warren Avenue.

Friday, the Boston Police Department said detectives had learned Shabazz-Fealy could be with family in the Providence area.

The teen is described as about 5’7” and 170 pounds with a short afro. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a Spider-Man graphic on it, black sweatpants with white lettering, and a gray/black backpack.

Shabazz-Fealy is known to frequent the Fields Corner area. Police say he suffers from mental health issues.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-4712. Anonymous information can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494 -TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.

This article tagged under:

BostonDorchestermissing person
