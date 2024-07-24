Boston

Boston police search for missing 17-year-old from Hyde Park

Boston Police Department

Police in Boston are looking for a missing teenager last seen more than a week ago.

The Boston Police Department said Tuesday that it was searching for 17-year-old Walin Perez of Hyde Park.

Perez was last seen around 7:30 a.m. July 12 on River Street in Hyde Park, police said.

Police describe Perez as a 5'4, 118-pound Hispanic male with thin build, brown eyes and short, curly black hair.


Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-5607 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

