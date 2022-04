Boston police are searching for a missing 43-year-old man from West Roxbury.

Police said Firas Yousif Eesee has a cognitive disability and only speaks Arabic. He was last seen near Ledge Hill Road in West Roxbury around 5:30 p.m. last Wednesday, April 20.

He is described as 5'8", 185 pounds and may be wearing a thick red sweater, grey sweatpants and tan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call District E-5 Detectives at 617-343-4566.