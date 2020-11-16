Boston Police Search for Missing Woman

The Boston Police Department issued a missing person alert and asking for help as they search for 24-year-old Trish Simpson.

Simpson, described as a short light-skinned Black woman, was last seen in the area of 171 South Street in Jamaica Plain Sunday evening. Police did not have a clothing description.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Anyone who sees Trish Simpson is asked to call District E-13 Detectives at 617-343-5628 or 911.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).