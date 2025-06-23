Boston police searching for 2 missing teens

Boston police are asking for the public's help in locating two teens reported missing earlier this month.

Kamai Ingram, 14, of Roxbury, was last seen on Thursday, June 12, at 1:30 p.m., in the area of Humboldt Avenue. He was last seen wearing a black Nike mask, a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and red, white and blue Air Jordan sneakers. Police said he is believed to frequent the Washington Park Mall, 950 Canterbury St. and 1850 Washington St.

He is described as being 5'7" tall, weighing about 120 lbs., with black hair and an orange patch on the left side of his hair.

BPD Missing Person Alert: 14-Year-Old Kamai Ingram, of Roxbury https://t.co/xwF0nVQSDv pic.twitter.com/YGfJQSgKxA — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 23, 2025

Police are also seeking information on a separate missing persons case. Herra Louis, 15, of Hyde Park, was last seen on Friday, June 20, at 2 p.m., in the arae of Stanbro Street. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

She is known to frequent the area of Riley Road, police said.

BPD Missing Person Alert: 15-Year-Old Herra Louis, of Hyde Park https://t.co/sSSgZkQgYw pic.twitter.com/SHEbn4OYsf — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 23, 2025

Anyone with information about either teen's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be provided through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, texting "TIP" to 27463 or online at https://police.boston.gov/crimestoppers/.