Police in Boston are asking for the public's help in their search for two missing teens from the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

Luceny Arias Solano, 16, and Genesis Baez, 13, were last seen around midnight on Sunday, July 3, Boston police said.

The girls are known to frequent the Pit Stop, located at 695 Truman Parkway in Hyde Park, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the teens' whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact detectives at 617-343-4275.

