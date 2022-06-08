Boston Police Searching for Man Who Punched Fenway Park Security Guard

Police are asking for the public's help in their search for a man who allegedly assaulted a Fenway Park security guard last month.
Boston police say the suspect sucker-punched the security officer in the head around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, in the area of 49 Lansdowne Street. The attack was unprovoked, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not disclose the extent of his injuries.
The suspect is described as having a stocky build with short, dark hair. He was wearing a navy-blue Red Sox jersey (No. 11, Rafael Devers), with light-colored shorts and white sneakers.
The Sox played the Baltimore Orioles on the day of the incident, with the first pitch at 1:36 p.m.
Boston detectives are actively investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to contact them at 617-343-4683. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).