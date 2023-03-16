Boston Police Searching for Missing 12-Year-Old Boy From Dorchester

Police in Boston are looking for a 12-year-old Dorchester boy who was reported missing Wednesday.

The Boston Police Department said Thursday night that Anthony Fonseca had not been seen since around 9:20 p.m. Monday when he left his home on Armandine Street.

Anthony is described as being a 4'4, 95-pound Black boy with black hair, brown eyes and a thin build, police said. The department had no information about what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Police noted that Anthony has run away in the past, and that he frequents the South Bay shopping center and the Burger King at 100 Washington Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4275 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to 27463.