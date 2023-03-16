Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Boston Police Searching for Missing 12-Year-Old Boy From Dorchester

The Boston Police Department said Thursday it is looking for 12-year-old Anthony Fonseca of Dorchester, who was reported missing Wednesday after last being seen Monday night

Boston Police

Police in Boston are looking for a 12-year-old Dorchester boy who was reported missing Wednesday.

The Boston Police Department said Thursday night that Anthony Fonseca had not been seen since around 9:20 p.m. Monday when he left his home on Armandine Street.

Anthony is described as being a 4'4, 95-pound Black boy with black hair, brown eyes and a thin build, police said. The department had no information about what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Police noted that Anthony has run away in the past, and that he frequents the South Bay shopping center and the Burger King at 100 Washington Street.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4275 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to 27463.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsdorchestermissing person
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us