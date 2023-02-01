Boston Police Searching for Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

Police in Boston are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Adrian Nelson Gaines of Dorchester was last seen around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School in Mattapan, the Boston Police Department said.

Gaines is described as being Black with dark hair and brown eyes, police said. He is about 5 feet tall and 80 pounds.

When he was last seen, Gaines was wearing a red sweater, black pants and a white backpack. He was carrying a basketball.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police say Gaines is known to visit Almond Park and Harambee Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4742. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word "TIP" to 27463.