EAST BOSTON

Boston Police Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

The Boston Police Department said Wednesday that it was looking for 13-year-old Emily Souza of East Boston, who was last seen Saturday

Boston Police

Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from East Boston.

The Boston Police Department said Wednesday that Emily Souza had last been seen Saturday on Lubec Street.

Police say Souza is about 5'8 and has shoulder-length brown hair with red highlights.

When she was last seen, Souza was wearing black pants and a black Adidas jacket with white stripes on the sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4234 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to 27463.

This article tagged under:

EAST BOSTONMassachusettsBostonmissing person
