Boston police searching for missing 14-year-old

Boston police are seeking the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since last week.

Nyara Jade Mitchell, of Roslindale, was last seen on Sept. 20 around 2 p.m. after a meeting at the Roxbury Prep School. Police said she is a frequent runaway and is known to visit the Downtown Crossing, Wensley Street and Wilbert Street areas.

She is described as 5'2" tall, weighing about 175 pounds, with maroon and black braided hair, brown eyes, a nose piercing and a birthmark on her left hand. She was last seen wearing her Roxbury Prep uniform, a long-sleeve blue shirt, blue pants and black sneakers.

BPD Missing Person Alert: Nyara Jade Mitchell, 14, of Roslindale https://t.co/9r9Gl7PEqH pic.twitter.com/BG1THQtYdD — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 25, 2023

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-4560. Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or submitted by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.