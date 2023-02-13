Boston Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old From Dorchester

Police in Boston are searching for a Dorchester teen who has been missing since last week.

The Boston Police Department says 16-year-old Jahkari Howard was last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. He was leaving a relative's home on Blue Hill Avenue.

Howard was reported missing Friday, police said in their announcement Monday.

When he was last seen, Howard was wearing a blue sweatshirt, green Nike sweatpants and black Nike sneakers.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police did not give a physical description of Howard, but a photo was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4712 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS.