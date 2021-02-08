Local

Boston Police Searching for Missing 78-Year-Old Woman With Dementia

Boston Police

Police in Boston are looking for a missing 78-year-old who has dementia.

The Boston Police Department asked the public Monday for help finding Selenne Feliz, a Jamaica Plain resident.

Feliz is described as a thin Black Hispanic woman who is about 5'4 and 152 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in a pony tail, according to police.

She was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in Mattapan on a No. 28 MBTA bus, police said. She was wearing a black trench coat and brown pants at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-5628.

