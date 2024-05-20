Boston police searching for missing 8-year-old Dorchester boy

Police in Boston are asking for the public's help to find a missing 8-year-old boy from Dorchester.

Jayden Jean was last seen Monday after getting off the school bus at the intersection of Norfolk Street and Middleton Street, police said.

Police describe Jayden as a thin, 5'0 Black boy. When he was last seen, he was wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt with the word "Cool" on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4712 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.