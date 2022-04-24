Local

Boston Police Searching for Missing Preteens

According to police, 11-year-old Cahmpee Prasavath and 9-year-old Leishmari Amill were last seen around 6:12 p.m. leaving the area of 664 Dorchester Ave.

Boston Police Department

Boston police are trying to find an 11-year-old and 9-year-old who were last seen together on Saturday evening.

Champee is described as 4'8", 92 pounds, and was wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans and black and white sneakers. Leishmari is described as 4'2", 78 pounds, and was wearing a white t-shirt, black leggings and pink crocs.

Anyone with any information on the girls' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or report it to Boston Police District C-6 Detectives at 617-343-4742.

