Boston Police Searching for Suspect in Sexual Assault in Public Garden

The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted a woman just after 2 a.m. in the Boston Public Garden, near the area of 2 Charles Street, police say.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston police

Boston police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in the city's Public Garden early Sunday.

The Boston Police Department released an image of the suspect later Sunday, in hopes the public will be able to help identify him. He is described as an unknown male.

Detectives say the suspect encountered the victim in the area of Bromfield Street, and then forcefully brought her through the Boston Common into the Public Garden where he sexually assaulted her just after 2 a.m.

The department's sexual assault unit is actively investigating the incident that happened in the area of 2 Charles Street. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives directly at 617-343-4400. 

Anyone who would like to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

If you are a victim of a sexual assault that has or has not been reported to police and would feel more comfortable seeking confidential advice from a non-law enforcement agency, the Boston Police Department encourages you to call the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) at 1-800-841-8371.

