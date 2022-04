Boston police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl last seen Thursday morning.

Police said Janiya Williams, 14, was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday near 23 Emerald Court in the city's South End. However, authorities believe she may be in South Boston.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or District D-4 Detectives at 617-343-5619.