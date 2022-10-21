Boston Police Seek 15-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Last Friday

The Boston Police Department asked for the public's help Friday to find a 15-year-old girl last seen a week earlier in Charlestown.

Police say Keyana Jackson has been missing since 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, when she was seen at Charlestown High School.

Jackson is described as a light-skinned Black and Hispanic girl with curly hair and a medium build.

When she was last seen, police say Jackson was wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants and black Crocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 617-343-4335.