Boston Police Seek 15-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Last Friday

The Boston Police Department asked for the public's help Friday to find a 15-year-old girl last seen a week earlier in Charlestown.
Police say Keyana Jackson has been missing since 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, when she was seen at Charlestown High School.
Jackson is described as a light-skinned Black and Hispanic girl with curly hair and a medium build.
When she was last seen, police say Jackson was wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants and black Crocks.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 617-343-4335.