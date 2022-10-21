Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Boston Police Seek 15-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Last Friday

The Boston Police Department is looking for Keyana Jackson, a 15-year-old last seen Oct. 14 at Charlestown High School

Boston Police

The Boston Police Department asked for the public's help Friday to find a 15-year-old girl last seen a week earlier in Charlestown.

Police say Keyana Jackson has been missing since 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, when she was seen at Charlestown High School.

Jackson is described as a light-skinned Black and Hispanic girl with curly hair and a medium build.

When she was last seen, police say Jackson was wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants and black Crocks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 617-343-4335.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsmissing personCharlestown
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us