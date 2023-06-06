Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston Police Department

Boston police seek 2 teen girls missing from Dorchester

The two girls were last seen on Thursday and may be together

By Sophia Pargas and William Reed

Boston Police Department

The Boston Police Department is looking for two Dorchester teenagers who were last seen Thursday and may be together.

Sixteen-year-old Franyelis Arias and 17-year-old Asia Bridgeman were last seen on Thursday, June 1, according to Boston police.

Franyelli was last seen at 7:25 a.m. at Tech Boston Academy and is known to regularly visit the Wainwright Park area.

Bridgeman was last seen around 4 p.m. around 23 Warner Street wearing a grey crop top, black biker shorts and slip-on slides. She is also known to regularly visit Wainwright Park as well as Ginita Street.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911 or B-3 detectives at 617-343-4712. To report information anonymously, contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

Additional missing persons

missing person 23 hours ago

Girl, 16, missing from Belmont since Friday, police say

Boston Jun 4

Boston police seek missing 14-year-old girl

This article tagged under:

Boston Police DepartmentBostonmissing persons
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us