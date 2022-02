Police in Boston are looking for a missing 16-year-old from Dorchester who was last seen two weeks ago.

Quatashia Evans-Gordon was reported missing on Jan. 25, the Boston Police Department said Tuesday night. She was last seen on North Point Drive

Police describe Evans-Gordon as being about 5'2 with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4742 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.