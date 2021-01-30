Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Boston Police Seek Help ID'ing Person Wanted in Connection to Woman's Shooting Death

Tasjahnaya Dance, 19, of Dorchester, was shot multiple times in the middle of the day on Friday, Jan. 22, in the area of Bowdoin Avenue and Washington Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person wanted in connection to the broad daylight shooting death of a 19-year-old woman last Friday in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

Tasjahnaya Dance, of Dorchester, was shot multiple times in the middle of the day on Friday, Jan. 22, in the area of Bowdoin Avenue and Washington Street. She was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds where she was pronounced dead.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Fire Department 1 hour ago

Firefighter Injured, 16 People Displaced During Bitter Cold After Dorchester House Fire

manchester-by-the-sea 2 hours ago

Unattended Death Being Investigated in Manchester-By-the-Sea

Just over a week after her death, Boston police released several photos on their blog Saturday showing a man who is wanted in connection to their ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about the images is asked to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Police are searching for the person who gunned down a woman in a deadly daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Anonymous tips can also be left on the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding Dance's shooting death.

No arrests have been made.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONBoston policeshootingdorchester
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us