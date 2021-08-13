Boston Police Seek Man in Attempted Kidnapping Near Tufts Medical Center

Police are searching for a man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman while she was on her way to Tufts Medical Center in Boston Thursday morning.

The Boston Police Department released an image of a man they are looking to identify. He is accused of walking up behind a woman as she was on her way to Tufts Medical Center downtown around 5:30 a.m. Thursday and trying to kidnap her.

The victim told police she screamed for help and fought her attacker until breaking free. The man then fled the area, police said.

The woman suffered minor injures during the struggle, but declined medical attention, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4248 or leave a tip anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to 27463.

