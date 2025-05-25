Boston police seek man who disabled traffic lights downtown

Police are seeking the public's help identifying someone wanted in connection with a vandalism incident that involved Boston Transportation Department traffic control boxes on Thursday.

According to Boston police, the person in the pictures distributed Saturday show someone who reportedly accessed traffic control boxes, cut the electrical wires and disabled the traffic lights at multiple intersections, including at Washington and Kneeland streets, and at Washington and Lagrange streets.

The man police hope to identify is described as light-skinned with a grey beard, wearing a black hat, black jacket, yellow hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and brown construction boots.

The suspect was seen walking with an imbalanced gate or limp, and carrying a long pole.

He is believed to have been involved in a similar incident that occurred on Saturday at Boylston Street and Hadassah Way, where the suspect was seen wearing the same clothing.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4239. Photos and videos related to the investigation can also be submitted anonymously via CrimeStoppers, which people can reach by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to CRIME (27463).