Boston police seek man who inappropriately touched students outside high school

Boston police are looking for a man they say inappropriately touched several students at a small high school near Copley Square.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to the Snowden International School on Newbury Street in Back Bay after reports that the man had touched students as they were walking in and out of the building.

"That's scary, that it's happening right here," one woman said.

According to a police report, the man had been seen in the area before, approaching two students. Documents state at one point, a student stated the man "touched his chest and asked, 'Yo bro, do you work out?'"

Police said photos of the man were captured and sent out to other law enforcement officials.

The department said in a statement that it is "encouraging families to remind students about the importance of being aware of their surroundings and reporting any concerning behavior to their school."

Boston Public Schools will have an increased Safety Services presence around the campus for the next few days.