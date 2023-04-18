Local

Boston Police Seek Missing 11-Year-Old Dorchester Girl

Police say 11-year-old Rosa Perez of Dorchester was last seen Monday on Maxwell Street

Police in Boston are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.

Rosa Perez of Dorchester was last seen Monday on Maxwell Street, the Boston Police Department said Tuesday.

Police describe Rosa as being about 5'4 with curly brown hair, but add that she was last seen wearing a black wig.

At the time she was last seen, Rosa was dressed in a maroon jacket and light blue jeans that are ripped.

According to police, Rosa frequents Washington Street, Ashmont Street and the area around the Codman Square Library.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4712 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

