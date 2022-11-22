Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Boston Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old

Boston Police

Police in Boston are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday.

Authorities said Ayden Jordan's phone was last tracked to the area around Tremont Street and Northampton Street shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Jordan is described as being about 5'3 and 110 pounds. When he was last seen, he was wearing a Boston Green Academy uniform with a dark blue shirt, beige pants, a black puffer jacket and Jordan sneakers with white and purple.

According to police, Jordan usually takes the Route 66 MBTA bus to get home. He is in good physical and mental health, the department noted.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 617-343-4275.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsmissing person
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us