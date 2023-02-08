Boston Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old Roxbury Girl Last Seen Wednesday

Police in Boston are searching for a 12-year-old Roxbury girl who was reported missing Wednesday.

Raine Givens was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Harrison Avenue, the Boston Police Department said.

Givens is described by police as being a 5'2, 120-pound Black girl with a medium-length Afro.

When she was last seen, police say Givens was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and pajamas with multiple colors.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4275 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS.