Boston Police Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Dorchester Girl

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl from Dorchester.

Police said Thursday that Aylah Guzman-Lucien was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday on Clapp Street in Milton.

Guzman-Lucien is described as a 5'2 Black girl with wavy dark brown hair worn in a ponytail.

Authorities did not say what she was wearing when she was last seen. She is believed to have been going to Randolph to see friends.

Police say Guzman-Lucien frequents the Blue Hill Avenue and Morton Street area and the Young Achievers Science and Mathematics Pilot School on Outlook Road in Mattapan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4335 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.