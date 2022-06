Police in Boston are looking for a 13-year-old who has been missing since Tuesday.

Brandden Morgan was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday at the 2500 block of Washington Street in Roxbury, police said.

Morgan is described as being about 5'6 and 150 pounds with shoulder-length braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4275.

