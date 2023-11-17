Boston police seek missing 14-year-old girl from Dorchester

Police in Boston are looking for a missing 14-year-old Dorchester girl.

Latisha Smith was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, in the area of Bernard Street, the Boston Police Department said Thursday.

Police describe Smith as a Black girl who is about 5'1 and 130 pounds. She has black hair in a small, curly Afro, police say.

When she was last seen, police say Smith was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and red sweatpants.

Investigators say Smith has been known to frequent Dorchester, Hyde Park and Malden.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.