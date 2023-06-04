Boston Police Seek Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

Police in Boston are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for several days from the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston police say Olivia Bird was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, walking on Geneva Avenue in the area of the Fields Corner MBTA station. She was last seen wearing a tan jumpsuit and gray Nike sneakers and might be carrying a black backpack.

Bird may also be with other minors near the Fields Corner MBTA station, police said.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-4335. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.