Boston Police Seek Missing 22-Year-Old Woman

Police in Boston are looking for a missing 22-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon.

The Boston Police Department said Saturday that Lucia Melendez had last been seen around 4:30 p.m. on Clearway Street in Back Bay.

Melendez is described as being a white Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5'6, police said.

When she was last seen, police said Melendez was wearing a light grey trench coat and aviator sunglasses. She was carrying a tan leather tote bag.

Police noted that she suffers from mental health issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-5619.