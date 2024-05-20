Boston police seek missing 3-year-old Roxbury boy believed to be with mother

Police in Boston are looking for a missing 3-year-old boy from Roxbury after his mother allegedly failed to surrender him to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

The Boston Police Department said Monday that the DCF had been granted custody of Joshua Jones. He was last seen Wednesday on Dimock Street with his mother, Shalimar Harris.

Joshua is described as being about 2'6 and 50 pounds with brown eyes and short, black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4275 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.