Boston Police Seek Missing 79-Year-Old Woman With Dementia

Police in Boston are asking the public to help find a missing 79-year-old woman who has dementia.

Zheng Wang was last seen around 11:40 a.m. Thursday when she left her Norway Street home in the Fenway area.

Wang is described as a 5'3 Asian woman who is between 90 and 100 pounds with short, gray hair.

She is thought to be wearing a white or blue shirt, police say.

While Wang has dementia, police say she knows her name and address.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4683.