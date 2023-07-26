Boston police seek missing 83-year-old Brighton woman who has Alzheimer's

Police in Boston are looking for a missing 83-year-old woman who has Alzheimer's.

The Boston Police Department said Sheila Dixon of Brighton was last seen Wednesday driving a black 2014 Ford Fusion with a Massachusetts license plate reading "100YFV."

Dixon is described as being about 5'4 and white. They did not give further descriptive details or say what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance, but they released a photo.

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate Sheila Dixon, 83, of Brighton who suffers from Alzheimer's. https://t.co/JaFHzlcGiU pic.twitter.com/KuID7HQgVB — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 26, 2023

Police say Dixon is known to visit West Roxbury's St. Joseph Cemetery and Corrib Restaurant, Mahoney's Garden Center in Brighton and the Home Depot in Watertown.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or call 617-343-4260. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.