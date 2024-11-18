Boston police seek missing 84-year-old man

Boston police are looking for an 84-year-old man who was reported missing Monday.

Police say Shoutian Lin was last seen just after 9:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue near Symphony Hall.

Lin is described as being an Asian man between 5'4 and 5'6 and about 140 pounds. He often uses a walker, police say.

When he was last seen, Lin was wearing a red jacket and black pants.

Authorities say Lin frequently visits Chinatown and the Downtown Boston area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-9537 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.