Boston police seek public's help locating missing Dorchester man

Boston police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Dorchester man.

Alex Morreale, 31, with a last known address in the area of Virginia Street, was last heard from on Feb. 24, according to police. They said he is believed to be in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, as well as Dudley and Belden streets.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

He is described as being 5'9" tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with short brown hair and a tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information about Morreale's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be left at the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463 (CRIME).