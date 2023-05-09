Boston Police Seek Public's Help With 2 Cases Involving Missing Kids

Boston police are seeking the public's help in locating two kids who went missing in separate cases in recent days.

Police said 16-year-old Zariah Joseph was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of 120 Humboldt Avenue in Roxbury and was wearing a pink crop top, grey spandex shorts and black Crocs. She could be in the area of Stoneham or Melrose and may be trying to make her way toward Lawrence, they said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 617-343-4275.

Zariah Joseph. (Courtesy: Boston Police)

Boston police are also asking for the public's help in locating 11-year-old Jean Pierre Bienquisto, who was last seen around 2:15 p.m. on Monday leaving his school on Mildred Avenue in Mattapan wearing a blue jacket, blue pants and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with details on his location is urged to call 911 or 617-343-4212.