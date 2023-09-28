Boston police seek suspect in $70K viola theft

Boston police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a valuable instrument that was stolen in Allston.

A viola worth $70,000 was stolen in the area of Glenville Avenue between 2 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. on August 27, the Boston Police Department said.

Authorities say the viola is about 16.5 inches long and was inside a black BAM Black Panther HighTech case, which is valued at $1,300.

A valuable musical instrument was stolen this weekend in Boston's Allston neighborhood.

Police say the case has two Boston University stickers and Vivant Vintage sticker.

The suspect they are looking for is a man between 30 to 40 years old, between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet, with a stocky build, dark-colored curly hair, a light mustache and beard, with dark blue tattoos on his forearms. He was last seen on near Harvard Avenue in Allston on September 15 and was wearing hoop earrings, a black t-shirt, dark blue shorts and white sneakers. He was riding a black scooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4256. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.