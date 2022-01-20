Boston Police Seek Suspect in Roxbury Attack

Boston police are looking for a suspect accused in a violent attack in Roxbury on Friday afternoon.

The person pictured is a suspect in an aggravated assault on the victim at the Academy Market on Columbus Avenue. According to police, he repeatedly kicked the victim, who was under 18, then slammed his head on a store freezer and threw him to the ground. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The suspect was last seen in the Weaver Court area.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275, or make an anonymous tip to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).