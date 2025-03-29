Boston

Boston police seek to ID suspect in Tesla vandalism incidents

The incidents occurred between 5-7 a.m. from March 11-19

By Marc Fortier

Boston Police

Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to a series of vandalism incidents targeting Tesla vehicles.

They released two photos of the suspect on Saturday, saying the individual is believed to be connected to multiple incidents of vandalism and harassment in the area of Hemenway and Gainsborough streets. The incidents have primarily targeted Tesla vehicles, they said, and have occurred between 5-7 a.m. from March 11-19.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

No further details about the incidents were released.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Boston police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 617-343-9540. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, texting the word "TIP" to 27463 or online. Photos and videos related to the investigation can also be submitted anonymously via CrimeStoppers.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us