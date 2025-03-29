Boston police seek to ID suspect in Tesla vandalism incidents

Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to a series of vandalism incidents targeting Tesla vehicles.

They released two photos of the suspect on Saturday, saying the individual is believed to be connected to multiple incidents of vandalism and harassment in the area of Hemenway and Gainsborough streets. The incidents have primarily targeted Tesla vehicles, they said, and have occurred between 5-7 a.m. from March 11-19.

No further details about the incidents were released.

BPD Community Alert: District D-4 Detectives Seek Public’s Assistance in Identifying Individual Linked to Multiple Vandalism Incidents https://t.co/PpbcSyC1Il pic.twitter.com/34dTBIETvv — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 29, 2025

Boston police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 617-343-9540. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, texting the word "TIP" to 27463 or online. Photos and videos related to the investigation can also be submitted anonymously via CrimeStoppers.