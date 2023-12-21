Boston police seek woman missing since Tuesday

Police said Thursday they are searching for a Boston woman who has been missing since earlier this week.

Loreen "Lori" Baxter, 45, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Northampton Street in Roxbury near the South End, according to the Boston Police Department.

Baxter is described as being a 5'4 white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen, police say she was wearing a black Celtics baseball cap, a black jacket, blue yoga pants and high brown boots.

Police say Baxter is known to frequent the areas of Massachusetts Avenue, Melnea Cass Boulevard, Southampton Street and Atkinson Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-5619 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.