Boston police seize 13 mopeds and arrest 3 amid complaints in Back Bay

Boston police say they seized more than a dozen mopeds and made several arrests following a patrol operation in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood on Monday.

Officers were assigned to the Back Bay neighborhood to enforce "motor vehicle laws" involving mopeds and motorcycles.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Throughout the patrol, authorities said they recovered 13 mopeds for various violations, issued multiple citations and arrested three people.

Complaints have been piling up about mopeds blocking traffic and driving erratically in the area.

"Take them all off the road," said Boston resident Shiella Radel. "Dangerous to pedestrians, dangerous to drivers, and dangerous to people who ride these things. Take them off."

Residents in the area say something needs to be done.

"They just kind of pick and choose whatever rules they want to follow, so it can get pretty annoying," said Gretchen Siewert of Boston. "They'll be on the sidewalks, like, I've seen them just going down the sidewalk, swerving in and out of pedestrians. Luckily, haven't seen anyone get hit yet, but it's only a matter of time."

"I think they should crack down, I think people are pushing it with the moped rules," said Hannah Wallis. "If there's traffic, they're just zooming past the traffic. It can get dangerous."

Officers arrested Thomas Gomez-Vera, 21, of East Boston, after he allegedly attempted to flee on his unregistered moped. Authorities said while attempting to evade officers, his scooter came into contact with two officers, and after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

Gomez-Vera is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to comply with a lawful order of a police officer, resisting arrest, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Recep Demirel, 28, of Boston, was also arrested. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle.

Kenan Yeler, 20, of Somerville, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle.