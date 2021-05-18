Boston Police Sergeant Charged With Assault Must Stay Away From Wife and Kids

A sergeant with the Boston Police Department was ordered to stay away from his wife and children after being accused of assaulting a minor.

Brian Dunford was arraigned Tuesday in an assault and battery case involving a minor who is known to him, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said. The incident happened in December in Milton, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors did not immediately give any further details about the allegations.

While prosecutors argued for $5,000 bail, a judge released Dunford on personal recognizance. He will not have to wear a GPS monitoring device as the district attorney's office requested.

Dunford was ordered to stay away from his wife, his children and their schools.

The district attorney's office asked the judge to order Dunford to surrender his weapons, but the judge did not, saying the Boston Police Department would have the authority to make that decision. The department told NBC10 Boston that Dunford would be placed on administrative leave.

Dunford is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on July 16.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: Massachusetts provides this list of national, statewide and local resources for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Anyone who is in immediate danger or knows someone who is is urged to call 911.