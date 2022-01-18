Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Boston Police Shoot Suspect With ‘Non-Lethal Bean Bag' After Reports Man Had Knife

Police said the suspect was threatening bystanders with a knife

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A Boston police officer shot a suspect with a "non-lethal bean bag" after the man reportedly threatened people with a knife, according to Boston police.

Police said that officers were responding to a call on Huntington Avenue reporting that the man was threatening bystanders. The man's injuries were not life-threatening, according to police, and he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Viewer video obtained by NBC10 Boston shows what appears to be police chasing the suspect and the moment the bean bag was shot, causing the suspect to fall down.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONBoston policeUse of Forcethreatening
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us