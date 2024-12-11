Barricaded person in standoff at Allston apartment building, Boston police say

A person is barricaded inside an apartment building in Boston's Allston neighborhood, police said.

Details were very limited about the incident on Western Avenue near North Harvard Street. Boston police called it a very active scene involving an incident reported about 4:12 p.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

The apartment building, part of a development with a Trader Joe's grocery store, is near Harvard Stadium and the university's athletics complex, but is not part of the university.